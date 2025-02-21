Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $226.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

