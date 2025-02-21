Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $53,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,146,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 80,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

