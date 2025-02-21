Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,594 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $113,017,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,865.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,245,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after buying an additional 1,182,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,207,000 after acquiring an additional 634,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

