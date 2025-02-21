Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 301,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,453,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 396,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,305,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

