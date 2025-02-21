Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

XOM stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $102.88 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.