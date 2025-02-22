1,811 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of BATS VFMV opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5744 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

