192,113 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 192,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $105.79.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.