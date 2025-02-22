24,600 Shares in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPTH shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.44 on Friday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.13% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

