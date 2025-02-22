2,684 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,057 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 617,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $101.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.