2,684 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,057 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 617,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $101.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.