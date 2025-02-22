27,108 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.04 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

