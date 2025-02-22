27,108 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.04 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.
PagSeguro Digital Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
