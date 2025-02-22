5,383 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

