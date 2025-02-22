5,554 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BKLN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.