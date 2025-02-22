66,619 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after buying an additional 103,114 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,062,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

TDS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

