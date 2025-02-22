7,282 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 148,102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

