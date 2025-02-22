827 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $249.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

