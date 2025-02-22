Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,250,000 after buying an additional 1,266,384 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 972,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,667,000 after buying an additional 649,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,097,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 311,871 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
ACHC stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
