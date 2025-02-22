Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Agilysys worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after buying an additional 466,704 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after buying an additional 340,424 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 79.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,064,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 434.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 79,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $8,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $250,598.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,082.09. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,787.68. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,222 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGYS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

