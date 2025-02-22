Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Albemarle by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $143.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

