Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 28.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $290,461.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,495. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,608 shares of company stock worth $10,854,725. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

