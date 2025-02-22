Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 12,662 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Veralto by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 331,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $85.70 and a one year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 13.17%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

