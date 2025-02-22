Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 274.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.