Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

CARR stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

