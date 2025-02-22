Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 226,532 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226,532 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 149.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 418.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

WMS stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.75 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

