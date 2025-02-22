Allworth Financial LP Acquires 261 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

