Allworth Financial LP Acquires 3,521 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $277,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,500. This trade represents a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,431 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 121.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

