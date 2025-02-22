Allworth Financial LP Acquires 440 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WD-40 by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $211.03 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.87.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

