Allworth Financial LP Acquires 564 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average is $140.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.