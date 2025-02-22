Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Shares in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 4,553.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 290,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 284,511 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLR stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

