Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 708.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

