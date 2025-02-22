Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,950,540 shares of company stock valued at $275,598,944 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

