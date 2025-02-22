Allworth Financial LP Buys 139 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,007,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 86,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $86.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

