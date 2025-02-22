Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,273 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $40.35 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

