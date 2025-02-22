Allworth Financial LP Buys 536 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Solventum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Solventum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Solventum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Solventum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.
Solventum Trading Down 1.9 %
Solventum stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
