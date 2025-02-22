Allworth Financial LP Buys 992 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 335.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.66 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

