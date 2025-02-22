Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,601,000. Finally, Swmg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

