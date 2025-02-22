Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TransUnion by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $151,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,956.24. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.77%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

