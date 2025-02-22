Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,769,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after purchasing an additional 481,895 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183,789 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 166,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

VONG stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

