Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,204,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $471,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,699,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,366.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,321.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,206.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,708.09 and a 12-month high of $3,484.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

