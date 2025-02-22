Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $146.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

