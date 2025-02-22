Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 165.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

