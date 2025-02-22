Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Granger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,529,000 after acquiring an additional 910,603 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,256 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 98.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $122.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $124.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

