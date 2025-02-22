Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,660,000 after buying an additional 817,240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,749,000 after buying an additional 285,565 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,571,000 after buying an additional 591,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

