Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $29.70 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 164.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 505.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

