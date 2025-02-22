Allworth Financial LP Has $241,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 338.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,065,000 after buying an additional 588,282 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,335.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after buying an additional 309,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Ball by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 265,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

