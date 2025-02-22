Allworth Financial LP Has $307,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,923,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,836.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 349,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $173.82 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total value of $593,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,408.12. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,481,744.96. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.