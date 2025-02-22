Allworth Financial LP Has $323,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

