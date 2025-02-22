Allworth Financial LP Has $328,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 411.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE WPM opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $70.31.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
