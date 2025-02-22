Allworth Financial LP Has $328,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 411.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $70.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.