Allworth Financial LP Has $341,000 Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 839.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 116,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $252,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at $303,152.16. This represents a 45.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

