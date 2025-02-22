Allworth Financial LP Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,910,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 219,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 170,250 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $5,454,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 116,938 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.9 %

PJUL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $902.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.