Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PH opened at $667.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $492.71 and a 1 year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

